Letter: Support just one tradition
Mr. Meadows, your comment that no one outside the beltway cares, just isn't true - I care. Unfortunately, I can't undo the fact that you, Trump, the RNC and all attending Republicans felt making the "people's house" a stage set for political events- just another "tradition" trashed. But, lets not argue over the numerous traditions which make our government work, lets just agree to support one modern tradition, one every Presidential candidate but Trump has honored, support the tradition and help release Trumps tax returns!

norman patten

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

