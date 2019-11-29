In an important vote for land and water protection, the U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee approved one of the West’s most vital initiatives: the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) Permanent Funding Act.
If approved by the full Senate, it would provide permanent, full funding to protect critical wildlife habitat and water resources, including some of the most important public landscapes in Arizona. This money does not come from taxpayers, but from offshore oil and gas drilling revenue.
During the past 50 years, Arizona has received more than $240 million from LWCF to protect vital lands throughout the state. Right here in Southern Arizona, the Arizona Land and Water Trust secured $1.7 million from the program to incorporate an additional 960 acres into Ironwood Forest National Monument.
This funding bill is moving through the Senate and is headed in the right direction, but still needs your support. Please ask your Senators to approve this landmark legislation.
Liz Petterson, Executive Director, Arizona Land and Water Trust
Midtown
