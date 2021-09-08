 Skip to main content
Letter: Support of issue requires more than one question
Mr. Engels' short letter to the editor did not deserve to be printed. It is asinine to ask someone to prove their support for an issue by doing one thing only. If all issues were argued this way, let's ask those to prove they are pro-abortion by asking: "Have you performed an abortion? If not, sorry, you can't be pro-abortion." Or those who oppose the death penalty: "Have you helped those on death row appeal their fates? No? That means you really want those people to die." What if I support having potholes fixed? Must I go out and fill the holes myself in order to prove my support for this issue?

Opinions differ on many topics, and I appreciate the opportunity to listen to others. But dialogues must not distill support of an issue to one question. It's not a fair judgment in any situation. Yet over and over, pro-life people are asked the "one question" to prove their support. Let's change that today.

Molly Lamb

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

