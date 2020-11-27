Letter: Support of Trump is not about "our" welfare

Re: the Nov.23 letter “President has our welfare at heart.”
The writer makes two statements that are factual. One concerns her lack of understanding and the other is about her support of Trump being not “about politics.”
The framers of the Constitution knew nothing about the science of psychology, but they were painfully aware of the limitations of human behavior and cognition. They understood that anything “spiritual” was an internal, individual experience, unsupportable by real world evidence, and that governance “by the people” (the reason for the Constitution) must be based in reasoned, critical thinking. The establishment clause prevents establishing state religion, among other restrictions, and it says something very important about the emotions involved in such limitations, that it was the very first amendment to the original document.
Continued support of Trump is not “about politics,” but it is certainly not about “spiritual condition,” as the writer maintains. It is simply about the lack of critical thinking skills.
Rick Scifres
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!