Letter: Support of Trump with long term goals in mind

Re: the Dec. 29 article "Loyalty to Trump benefits BP union in new deal."
Tim Steller's column shows why the Border Patrol union get what they want while the Steelworkers and Teamsters have been on strike for three months against Asarco/Grupo Mexico with no end in sight. No true union leader would support union buster Donald Trump, but the leadership of the National Border Patrol Council has put personal political gain over the interests of the members they represent.
As Steller points out, NBPC leaders Brandon Judd and Art Del Cueto betrayed their members by supporting Trump's government shutdown, and also support Trump's racist anti-immigration policies. Judd and Del Cueto are a disgrace to unions and the AFL-CIO should condemn their actions and give them the boot. On the other hand the striking miners and their leadership represent the best of the labor movement and we should all walk the picket line with them and donate food and money. Solidarity forever!
Richard Boren
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.