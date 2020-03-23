Letter: Support Small Businesses by Curtailing Lease Payments
Letter: Support Small Businesses by Curtailing Lease Payments

Small businesses have been mandated to close their doors in order to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Our government plans on loaning money to small businesses but not all businesses WANT to borrow more money even at lower rates. Their margins are so small that repayment is not possible.

Monthly rental is due on a regular basis and at this critical time, landlords need to freeze rent until our government tells all businesses they can safely reopen.

In order for small businesses to survive this shutdown, every part of the business "food chain" needs to be in sync. Both landlords and businesses need each other to survive, so let's not lose what we already have in place because of this crisis.

Bonnie Wichers

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

