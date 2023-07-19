The 2nd Amendment could use some infrastructure—such as federal subsidies for the construction of new gun clubs and firing ranges across America. This would have the effect of promoting gun safety because users would have better access to proper training in the use of their weapons, and it would reduce firearm use in neighborhoods.

Other infrastructure ideas: “Thoughts and Prayers Shrines” at all mass shooting sites, 2nd Amendment inscriptions chiseled into the entrances to all public buildings, dedicated school cemetery space at all school sites, “just-in-case” memorial-wall construction for every school site.

Other 2nd Amendment-preservation ideas for legislatures: law enforcement “response-time contests” with large monetary prizes, withholding of funds to states and communities that try to regulate firearms, subsidies to communities for the training and arming of teachers and designated older students, and distribution of miniature gun lapel pins to all school children.

Gerald Farrington

SaddleBrooke