Letter: Support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act
View Comments

Letter: Support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act

Sadly, too many nursing homes do not have enough professional nursing staff (i.e., registered nurses [RNs]) to adequately care for the residents who live there: only one RN be on duty in nursing homes, and then for only 8 hours each day. The current pandemic put a spotlight on nursing homes, many of them due to the inadequate staffing, as I have witnessed as a PhD prepared RN researcher. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is convening a panel of experts, The Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes; also, legislation is being introduced that could provide a minimum 24-hour RN coverage for skilled nursing facilities, a first step to ensure that crisis management can be implemented and crises be prevented. Now is the time to act: Contact Senators McSally and Sinema and Representatives Kirkpatrick and Grijalva and ask them to support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act of 2019 (S.2943/ H.R. 5216).

Janice Crist, PhD, RN, FAAN

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News