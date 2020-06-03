Letter: Support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act

Sadly, too many nursing homes do not have enough professional nursing staff (i.e., registered nurses [RNs]) to adequately care for the residents who live there: only one RN be on duty in nursing homes, and then for only 8 hours each day. The current pandemic put a spotlight on nursing homes, many of them due to the inadequate staffing, as I have witnessed as a PhD prepared RN researcher. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is convening a panel of experts, The Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes; also, legislation is being introduced that could provide a minimum 24-hour RN coverage for skilled nursing facilities, a first step to ensure that crisis management can be implemented and crises be prevented. Now is the time to act: Contact Senators McSally and Sinema and Representatives Kirkpatrick and Grijalva and ask them to support the bill, Quality Care for Nursing Home Residents Act of 2019 (S.2943/ H.R. 5216).
Janice Crist, PhD, RN, FAAN
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
