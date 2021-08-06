 Skip to main content
Letter: Support the Grand Canyon Protection Act
Letter: Support the Grand Canyon Protection Act

The Grand Canyon Protection Act, S. 387, introduced by Senators Sinema and Kelly, would prevent uranium mining on 1 million acres surrounding the Grand Canyon National Park. These lands have long been sought for uranium mining, a practice that puts the land and ecosystems at risk of toxic contamination. This bill would still allow for multi-use of the landscape: logging, grazing, and outdoor recreation. Arizona sportsmen’s groups are supportive of this initiative to protect our game species in the area. With the nation’s goal of protecting 30% of public lands and waters by 2030, conserving this large swath of land will help accomplish this goal.

As an angler and the President of the Arizona Council of Trout Unlimited, I commend our elected officials from Arizona who are working to protect these lands and waters from the irreversible harm of uranium mining in this region. There is clear evidence that the benefits simply do not outweigh the risks to water and wildlife.

Steve Reiter

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

