Letter: Support the Growing Climate Solutions Act

I recently learned about Senate bill 3894, the Growing Climate Solutions Act, which has bipartisan sponsors and diverse support from both industry and environmental groups. It would promote increased farmer and forester participation in carbon credit markets by creating an USDA certification program that would breakdown barriers that currently exist. This program has the potential to incentivize farmers and foresters to implement climate-smart practices by easing their access to needed capital via carbon credit markets. Expansion of sustainable/regenerative agricultural practices has cost effective potential to sequester significant amounts of atmospheric carbon and thereby aiding in the drawdown of greenhouse gases/mitigation of the ever-worsening effects of the climate crisis. In this era of hyperpolarization amid unprecedented COVID-19 induced economic suffering, this bipartisan bill offers tangible support to stewards of our natural world. As a retiree committed to climate advocacy, I have contacted our senators to solicit their support, and encourage you to do the same.
Kurt Reuter
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
