 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support Ukraine

  • Comments

Ukraine is costing many billions of dollars and additional billions of Euros from Western Europe and other countries. Why are the Western Europeans willing to suffer cold homes and reduced industrial production by cutting back on Russian energy? Why are they too stripping their military supplies? Why are we doing the same?

Autocratic governments in the world are becoming more popular than Democracies.

Then why did Ukrainians cheer when the Ukrainian soldiers retook their villages? Those Ukrainians had just voted to live under an autocratic government.

Let us give 100s of billions now to Ukrainians fighting to take back their country.

If the threat to use nuclear weapons results in Russia winning control of valuable resources in a neighboring country then other Autocrats will want to build nuclear weapons too.

People are also reading…

Ukrainians must get their country back. We must help to send that message to the World.

George Monroe

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Egomaniacs

My long years have been lived in a wonderful free country where I could grow to a human maximum for myself, free in a Democracy. And now I’m s…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News