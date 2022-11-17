Letter: Support Ukraine

Ukraine is costing many billions of dollars and additional billions of Euros from Western Europe and other countries. Why are the Western Europeans willing to suffer cold homes and reduced industrial production by cutting back on Russian energy? Why are they too stripping their military supplies? Why are we doing the same?

Autocratic governments in the world are becoming more popular than Democracies.

Then why did Ukrainians cheer when the Ukrainian soldiers retook their villages? Those Ukrainians had just voted to live under an autocratic government.

Let us give 100s of billions now to Ukrainians fighting to take back their country.

If the threat to use nuclear weapons results in Russia winning control of valuable resources in a neighboring country then other Autocrats will want to build nuclear weapons too.

Ukrainians must get their country back. We must help to send that message to the World.

George Monroe

Midtown