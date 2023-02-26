Re: the Jan. 28 article "Tanks increase Ukraine entanglement."

Luke Harding's book, Invasion, quotes a Ukrainian on Putin's nuclear threats: "It's a problem for the whole world. Russia is like a monkey with a grenade." If Putin prevails in Ukraine, the horrors Russia has committed will spread to Europe and the whole world. Putin's genocidal war to destroy Ukraine's Cossack-inspired, freedom-loving culture includes torture, murder, filtration (concentration) camps, kidnapping Ukrainian children and mass attacks on civilians.

This war is Putin's evil dictatorship versus the more benign democratic values of the West. Putin also knows that he must wreck American democracy, if he is to prevail, which is the reason he assists his authoritarian tools like Donald Trump.

If we do not defeat the nuclear blackmailing monkey in Ukraine, his power will grow, and he may even demand the return of Alaska. Victory is the only exit strategy. Stand strong or risk becoming Putin's slave.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown