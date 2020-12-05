Letter: Supporting Governor Ducey

I was disappointed but not surprised by Tim Steller's column this week attacking Governor Ducey.
As one of the nearly half of all US voters who did not vote Democrat last month, I am pleased that Governor Ducey - unlike Steller and Democrats - believes in limited government, lower taxes, and maximum economic freedom for the citizens of our state.
Like many others, I prefer to make my own way in life, and I do not look for government handouts even in this time of the China virus.
I wear a mask because I am a sensible, law-abiding person living in Pima County, which has a mask mandate.
I do wish that the Arizona Daily Star had a regular columnist with right-wing views to balance Steller's leftist opinions.
Dr. James Stewart
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
