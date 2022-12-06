 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supporting the unqualified

Congressional Repubilcans supporting the stunningly incompetent and unqualified Herschel Walker for senate have proven once again they care nothing for country but only for their own political power. Sincere voters for Walker, in the name of partisian loyalty, show a willingness to ignore the facts of who he is and his total lack of ability to represent them. The propaganda they listen to leads them to vote against their own interest. Walker may vote the party line, but he will produce no tangible results for state issues relevant to Georgia.

William Garrity

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

