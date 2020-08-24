 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Suppressing Our Votes
View Comments

Letter: Suppressing Our Votes

With Trump and his crony in the postal service trying to suppress mail -in voting, there is a good solution. Put a 55 cent stamp on your ballot. This overrides the bulk discount rate that is being slowed down to thwart ballots arriving on time. With this stamp, your ballot becomes first class mail and is required to be delivered in 3 to 5 days. I am sending my ballot registered so I have proof it was sent and can track its delivery date. I can also go online and see when it was received and when it was verified and counted.

Michael Collins

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Political

Mark Kelly says he’ll be a Senator for Arizona, and that implies for the people of the State. Really? Legislatively, he hasn’t done anything f…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News