Letter: Suppressing Our Votes

With Trump and his crony in the postal service trying to suppress mail -in voting, there is a good solution. Put a 55 cent stamp on your ballot. This overrides the bulk discount rate that is being slowed down to thwart ballots arriving on time. With this stamp, your ballot becomes first class mail and is required to be delivered in 3 to 5 days. I am sending my ballot registered so I have proof it was sent and can track its delivery date. I can also go online and see when it was received and when it was verified and counted.
Michael Collins
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
