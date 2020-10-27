Letter: Supreme Court 2020

I believe we should now eliminate the Legislative Branch of the government and turn it over to the Supreme Court since they take up any and all conservative cases that appeal (pun intended) to them. These issues were intended to be resolved in the Legislative Branch, with the Supreme Count being used only in rare cases. Now the Republicans run whining to the Court over everything. This judicial body has abandoned any semblance of impartiality replacing it with their own, conservative, personal biases and views. If democrats win and increase the number of justices, it will be a tit-for-tat move. This war will never end.
Judy Bullington
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!