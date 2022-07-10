Letter: Supreme Court and guns

I suggest we thank Justices Alito, Coney Barrett, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Roberts and Thomas for the latest mass shooting and murders in IL. Thanks to their recent ruling it makes it much more difficult to pass gun legislation banning military assault weapons. I would also suggest we lay all future mass murders at their feet until these weapons are banned. Ironically they have armed guards protecting their homes for fear of someone shooting them.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.