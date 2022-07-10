 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court and guns

  • Comments

I suggest we thank Justices Alito, Coney Barrett, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Roberts and Thomas for the latest mass shooting and murders in IL. Thanks to their recent ruling it makes it much more difficult to pass gun legislation banning military assault weapons. I would also suggest we lay all future mass murders at their feet until these weapons are banned. Ironically they have armed guards protecting their homes for fear of someone shooting them.

John Kautz

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Guilty

Trump is guilty. Trump orchestrated the January 6th terrorist attack on our country. Only Trump had the power to stop his own lies, to condemn…

Letter: No comparison

The letter "Democrat insurrection" said that protesting at the AZ statehouse on June 24 after the Roe vs. Wade overturn was comparable to the …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News