Letter: Supreme Court Appointment
Martha McSally posted on Facebook her support for the Trump nomination to replace Justice Ginsberg “it’s the President’s right“

Unless the President is Obama

Once again Martha is putting party and Trump above country

Once the Supreme Court destroys the Affordable Care Act there will be no protections for pre existing health conditions

Like almost 7 million Americans with Covid this is a problem

It is a double whammy

All we have heard for six months is covid is a hoax

Then it will go away

Now almost 7 million Americans with Covid will lose their health insurance

Martha !

When will you stand up for Arizonans

Like you did for John McCain ?

Cancer survivor in fear of losing health coverage

Donna Johnson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

