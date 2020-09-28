Letter: Supreme Court Appointment

Martha McSally posted on Facebook her support for the Trump nomination to replace Justice Ginsberg “it’s the President’s right“
Unless the President is Obama
Once again Martha is putting party and Trump above country
Once the Supreme Court destroys the Affordable Care Act there will be no protections for pre existing health conditions
Like almost 7 million Americans with Covid this is a problem
It is a double whammy
All we have heard for six months is covid is a hoax
Then it will go away
Now almost 7 million Americans with Covid will lose their health insurance
Martha !
When will you stand up for Arizonans
Like you did for John McCain ?
Cancer survivor in fear of losing health coverage
Donna Johnson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
