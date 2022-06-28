 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court continues to dismantle democracy

Parents use tuition assistance paid by taxpayers to send their children to private school. However, Maine prohibited parents from using the money to attend a religious school. The rationale behind that carve-out was the First Amendment’s prohibition on establishing a religion. Maine banned tax dollars from going to religion while still allowing private schools to use those funds.

The Constitution does not discriminate between private businesses, which are taxed, and public offerings. Churches and religious schools are NOT taxed. They do not pay their way. That money comes from us.

Three religious fanatics swore under oath that their religion would not be their guide to making decisions, just the Constitution and the facts. Yet, every decision in which a religious organization has appeared before the court ended in favor of the organization.

The First Amendment protects freedom of religion. It also guarantees a separation between church and state. Justice Sotomayor stated, “the Court leads us to a place where separation of church and state becomes a constitutional violation.”

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

