Letter: Supreme Court Decision on Birth Control
View Comments

Letter: Supreme Court Decision on Birth Control

The SCOTUS decision to allow employers to deny birth control at will, based on personal religious beliefs is negligent and discriminatory. This decision empowers employers to make personal decisions for their employees and interferes with bodily autonomy, healthcare and sexual freedom.

This will disproportionately affect people of of color, LGBTQ and lower income individuals and is a gross misrepresentation of the ACA which required birth control coverage. This is an attack on reproductive health and freedom. If this was not the case, we would be provided with comprehensive sexual education, birth control/contraceptives and easy and affordable access to healthcare.

The ruling has implied that women do not deserve sexual pleasure but rather have a sole purpose of reproducing and raising children. Every human being has the right to decide when and if they will become a parent. Sex is not simply for the purpose of reproduction. Birth control isn’t simply for the purpose of preventing pregnancy. My body, my choices and my freedom are not up for debate.

Crystal Wainwright

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

OPINION: If Donald Trump had worn a mask in public two months ago, would we be in the dire situation we are now with the coronavirus? Writers debate this and more in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News