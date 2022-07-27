Letter: Supreme Court Decision

Welcome to the Sharia State of Catholicism! The “ayatollahs” on the Supreme Court have named the religion for our country. We have long criticized Muslims for their often harsh treatment of women. How is this Supreme Court decision any different?

This decision seems less legal than religious, does not follow the established concept of precedent, integrates religion into law in direct opposition to the constitution, and restricts rights rather than expanding them. The only recourse we have is to elect people who are willing to support legal action to defend people’s rights to control of their own bodies. When you vote, think long and hard about who will support those rights, rather than to which party they belong. ( I wrote “people’s” rights, because men, as well as women, could lose some of their rights at the hands of this court: the right to wear a condom, the right to a vasectomy, the right not to father a child.) Vote for people who will protect your rights. 184