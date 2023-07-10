My understanding is that if you operate a public business, then you should serve the public. That is a result of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Prior to its passage, there was widespread discrimination against Hispanics, Blacks, Jews, etc. by businesses who refused to serve them throughout the United States. Now we are regressing. The Supreme Court, in my view, inappropriately used the 1st Amendment of the Constitution to justify that religious beliefs are impacted by having to serve someone who wants to celebrate a legally sanctioned gay marriage. An LGBTQ customer would not in any way force a proprietor to abandon their religious beliefs but only to provide a service that they have every right to expect from a public establishment. The decision only serves to open Pandora’s Box to further the deterioration of human rights. How sad.