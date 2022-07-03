Letter: Supreme Court Decisions

Can't yet believe the willingness of US Supremes to endanger the lives of women with their Roe vs Wade and handgun law decisions that affect everyone. Thousands of lives lost, millions of dollars spent fighting for the same rights in the Middle East and yet here we are in the US back in "Taliban/fundamentalist times." I think I would like to see an increased whip for passing the ERA, elevating HIPAA to cover women's medical needs and fewer thoughts and prayers. I have always felt empowered as a woman, yet these decisions hit me in my heart. It goes beyond life in Texas where in the 80s I could only find one dealership that allowed me to test drive a car--this was settled law. In a time of political turmoil, and GOP-controlled legislatures this opens Pandora's box even further.