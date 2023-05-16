I am a liberal. If one the liberal-leaning Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court was taking tens of thousands of dollars' worth of illegal gifts and not reporting them, that Justice should be investigated and should resign. Same if that Justice has a spouse or partner who has been unethically involved in the cases considered by the Court.
This is not a matter of politics parties. It is a matter of ethics, integrity and criminality. Time for Justices Thomas, Gorsuch and Roberts to be investigated. It is definitely time for Justice Thomas to be resign.
John Higgins
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.