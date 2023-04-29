The Supreme Court is a disgrace! Since Chief Justice Roberts is incapable of cleaning up his court, Congress must do so and require ethical standards for SCOTUS in line with all other Justices in the country. It’s not OK for Justices to pal around with big money donors and it’s not OK for Justice Thomas to conceal 20 years of his financials and lavish gifts. I always believed Anita Hill when she spoke about Thomas’s character.
Additionally, SCOTUS continues to impede democratic representation. The Court took a wrecking ball to the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Because of SCOTUS, gerrymandering has eliminated majority rule in many states – majorities that no longer have representation. Gerrymandered districts have disenfranchised millions of voters.
The rot in the Supreme Court needs to be cleaned up. The legitimacy, transparency, impartiality, and the credibility of the Court needs to be restored as does the Voting Rights Act.
People are also reading…
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.