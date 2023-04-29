The Supreme Court is a disgrace! Since Chief Justice Roberts is incapable of cleaning up his court, Congress must do so and require ethical standards for SCOTUS in line with all other Justices in the country. It’s not OK for Justices to pal around with big money donors and it’s not OK for Justice Thomas to conceal 20 years of his financials and lavish gifts. I always believed Anita Hill when she spoke about Thomas’s character.