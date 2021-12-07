 Skip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court Hearing on Mississippi Law
In the recent hearing on the Mississippi law on abortion Judge Amy Coney Barrett essentially made the remark that women rather than abort could carry their baby during pregnancy and then put it up for adoption. As repugnant as this remark would be if made by a male justice it was doubly offensive coming from a woman. For me it was too close to Margaret Atwood's dystopian novel, The Handmaid's Tale, where certain classes of women were used like vessels to carry babies for upper classes. And we know in the United States which classes of people would suffer if Roe v Wade was overturned.

Barbara Holtzman

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

