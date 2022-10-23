 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court integrity

  • Comments

Among the blizzard of revelations of Mr. Trump's outrageously corrupt behavior detailed by The Jan 6 Committee's recent televised hearing, one particularly troubling piece of testimony seems to have been overlooked. Witnesses described Trump in an absolute rage upon learning his Supreme Court appeal had been denied on Dec 11 2021. One said he berated Mark Meadows saying" We should have made more calls".

Stop a & think about that for one minute........No more was made of it at the hearing, but the natural question follows. More calls to whom? And who received the first calls& what exactly was said? Ginny & Clarence Thomas, or Coney Barret, who have demonstrated complete lack of integrity? Maybe Chief Justice John Roberts has answers. You know; the guy who assured us The Supreme Court was beyond any possible outside influencers& unassailably non-political. If anything needs investigating, those calls & additional calls contemplated, sure do!

People are also reading…

Gary Susko

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News