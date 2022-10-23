Letter: Supreme Court integrity

Among the blizzard of revelations of Mr. Trump's outrageously corrupt behavior detailed by The Jan 6 Committee's recent televised hearing, one particularly troubling piece of testimony seems to have been overlooked. Witnesses described Trump in an absolute rage upon learning his Supreme Court appeal had been denied on Dec 11 2021. One said he berated Mark Meadows saying" We should have made more calls".

Stop a & think about that for one minute........No more was made of it at the hearing, but the natural question follows. More calls to whom? And who received the first calls& what exactly was said? Ginny & Clarence Thomas, or Coney Barret, who have demonstrated complete lack of integrity? Maybe Chief Justice John Roberts has answers. You know; the guy who assured us The Supreme Court was beyond any possible outside influencers& unassailably non-political. If anything needs investigating, those calls & additional calls contemplated, sure do!