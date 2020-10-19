 Skip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court is nothing more than political tool
Letter: Supreme Court is nothing more than political tool

I'm afraid that the Republican's bald-faced hypocrisy of forcing through the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett while refusing in 2016 to even hold hearings on the nomination of Merrick Garland is forcing me to change my perception of the Supreme Court. Our justices may still dress up in their fine black robes and speak solemnly about the sanctity of the law, but increasingly I see the Supreme Court as being a blunt political instrument of the Republican agenda, one aimed at depriving me and millions of others of our Affordable Care Act health insurance, and millions of women of their right to an abortion.

Greg Evans

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

