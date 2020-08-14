You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Supreme Court Justice Roberts Doesn't Please Pence
VP Pence registered his disapproval of Supreme Court Justice John Roberts in a recent speech. While in theory Roberts is a republican he has decided to offer opinions that reflect his interpretation of the Constitution per the mandate of that document rather than those of any sitting president, in this case Trump. Imagine that! I always thought that the Supreme Court was a separate functional arm of the governance of our country as the founding fathers intended. And hence the members of that court should interpret issues with an eye toward the constitution and not an eye toward Trump or whomever. It seems that isn't how Pence see's it. Should the Supreme Court be beholden to the president that appoints the members? Pence seems to think so.

While I can't agree with all the positions Roberts has taken I acknowledge his willingness to think independently and express his interpretation.

Scott Lukomski

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

