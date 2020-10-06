Letter: Supreme Court Justices are supposed to be open-minded

Childish president rides around Walter Reed Hospital in a limo, forcing Secret Service members attached to his detail to now be quarantined. For a photo-op. Forget the thousands of relatives who couldn’t say good bye to their close family while they were dying, alone.
Mitch McConnell (Hypocrite-KY) continues his Hypocritic Party oath to put another right-wing religious bigot on the Supreme Court pretending to be “impartial.”
Hypocritic Party members, Graham and Grassley, were against appointing a Justice in the year of a Presidential Election, have “flip-flopped.” (Remember John Kerry?)
Amy Coney Barrett taught Christian law students what she referred to as a “distinctly Christian worldview in every area of law” including “how God can use them as judges, law professors and practicing attorneys to help keep the door open for the spread of the Gospel in America.” She refuses to respond to questions regarding her longtime membership in People of Praise. That group is actively erasing traces of her involvement from its website.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
