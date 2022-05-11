 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court Leak

It sems strange to me that people-both pro life as well as pro abortion-are more concerned about the contents of the leaked documents than they are about the first leak in Supreme Court justice's potential decisions in history. If reports are true, the leaker is still at work reporting that there have been no change in the justice's current positions.

I know that there has been a greater call for government transparency ever since Edward Snowden leaked the fact that the NSA was spying on Americans. However, there are some things that do require secrecy.

Military secrets such as movement or capabilities are essential to national security. Even industrial secrets exposed may cause a companies bankruptcy.

Supreme Court discussions also fall in this catagory.category. look at the disruption in our country th8s leak caused. I believe the same as chief justice Roberts. The leaker should be caught and punished. He is doing our country no favors

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

