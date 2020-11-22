 Skip to main content
Letter: "Supreme Court Needs Code of Ethics"
President Trump’s unprecedented rush culminating in confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Amy Barrett to the bench, just one week before Election Day, is the latest manifestation of an unholy tradition of “stacking the court” in favor of the party in power. As envisioned by our founding fathers, the purpose of the Supreme Court was to provide a fair and unbiased venue for trying cases of grave national importance.

We desperately need to ensure that our nation’s highest court functions as it was intended. I strongly urge the legal and judiciary professions to create a “Code of Ethics Task Force,” comprising a bipartisan panel of highly reputable justices, to draft and promulgate a code of ethics to guide Supreme Court justices in approaching each and every case with the utmost level of honor and integrity, in order to render a fair and unbiased verdict.

John Newport, PhD

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

