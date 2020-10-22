 Skip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court Nomination Process
Letter: Supreme Court Nomination Process

I recently submitted a Letter to the Editor to the largest newspaper in South Carolina - the Charleston Courier and News but was denied publication because I was not a SC resident. However, the truth in Arizona is the same as the truth in South Carolina. This is the exact letter I submitted:

"Here in the incredible Southwest under the shadow of John McCain, a person's word is cast in stone. A lie is still a lie, especially when preserved on video. Unfortunately, Senator Graham has forgotten he swore an oath to the Constitution. And yes, a lie is still a lie."

Robert Shevlin

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

