Letter: Supreme Court Nomination Process

I recently submitted a Letter to the Editor to the largest newspaper in South Carolina - the Charleston Courier and News but was denied publication because I was not a SC resident. However, the truth in Arizona is the same as the truth in South Carolina. This is the exact letter I submitted:
"Here in the incredible Southwest under the shadow of John McCain, a person's word is cast in stone. A lie is still a lie, especially when preserved on video. Unfortunately, Senator Graham has forgotten he swore an oath to the Constitution. And yes, a lie is still a lie."
Robert Shevlin
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
