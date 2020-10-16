 Skip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court Nomination Process
Letter: Supreme Court Nomination Process

I recently submitted a Letter to the Editor of the Charleston, SC Courier and News. It was rejected because I was not a SC resident, not a requirement to comply. I felt my entry was definitely timely with the then political climate. The entry is as follows: "Here in the incredible Southwest under the shadow of John McCain, a person's word is cast in stone. A lie is still a lie, especially when preserved on video. Unfortunately, Senator Graham has forgotten he swore an oath to the Constitution. And yes, a lie is still a lie." We are fortunate to live in Arizona where all opinions, regardless of origin, can be expressed. Whether they are shared or not, well, that's for another letter.

Robert Shevlin

Sahuarita

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

