Letter: Supreme Court Nomination

Biden should look to his administration for a Supreme Court Nominee. Kamela Harris certainly has the qualifications. Her background as a California Prosecutor, Public Figure and a a Black multiracial woman might put her in the top contention for the seat. Consider that she is well underutilized as a Vice President and Biden would not get a top jurist but have the opportunity to select a more interesting political asset for the VP job. Liz Cheney certainly has the chops to act as a foil to Biden, garner Republican votes from the Trump disenfranchised thereby building a bi-party coalition to get Congress (and Senate) to move on America's needed agenda.
Everett Rockwood
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.