Letter: Supreme Court Nomination

In 2016 the majority of voters chose Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by nearly 3 million votes. Given that, why should Trump, along with a Senate for which Democrats received 18 million more votes than Republicans, be able to shove their Supreme Court nomination down our throats only weeks before an election that could change everything? They are the ultimate hypocrites. Have they no shame? Are they more interested in party than country? This will divide the country even more and perhaps permanently. Just because you can do something does not mean you should. While balance in life is desirable, balance in the Supreme Court is necessary. Balance means that 5-4 decisions might go one way or the other with some regularity, which allows everyone to be a winner some of the time. Without balance, majority respect for and faith in court decisions will be nonexistent. For these, and many other reasons, the Senate hearings and expected vote must await the results of the election.
Stephen Shawl
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!