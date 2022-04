There was a letter in april 12th's newspaper that complained that only 3 republicans voted to

elevate Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Apparently the writer forgot that NO democrats voted for Amy Coney Barrett. In fact.

There was one republican who opposed. If you are going to talk about republican partisanism in confirmation hearings, you should also mention the democrats.

Thomas Wenzel

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

