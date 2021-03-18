Letter: “supreme court refuses to take up Trump suit about Wisconsin election results”

I am replying to John frieze to his article published on March 8 2021 and titled “ supreme court refuses to take up Trump suit Wisconsin election results”. I agree with what John frieze has to write about I think it’s a good thing that Trump didn’t get his lawsuit. I am only 17 and people know what Trump was not a good president for the United States. Trump has been made the United States fall apart. The United States would have been good if he had made plans for everyone that was happening but he was unprepared. I think we should focus on how we are getting better as a nation and getting less coronavirus reports and making the United States get better.
Yanitza Rodriguez
South side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.