Letter: Supreme Court ruling on DACA actually a win for Trump
Letter: Supreme Court ruling on DACA actually a win for Trump

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected the Trump administration's attempt to end the DACA program enacted by Obama via an Executive Order for about 2 million people brought into the country illegally as children by their parents. The Supreme Court did NOT rule on the legality of the program, just ruled against it based on a procedural technicality in the government's filing. This decision is actually a win for Trump four months from the election as a ruling against DACA would have incited Latinos and there would be nationwide protests. Biden and Democrats would resort to their usual scare tactics playbook. Trump never intended to deport 2 million people in DACA, but rather believed the program unconstitutional and wanted to use it as a bargaining point for comprehensive immigration reform legislation, including border security. Democrats would do stand alone DACA legislation granting legalization to the parents, thus providing an incentive for this scenario to continue into the future. The DACA issue has largely been deflated for now.

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

