Letter: Supreme Court Scandal

One hundred and six people were interviewed by the Supreme Court Marshall, Gail Curley and her staff, to determine who leaked the Rowe V Wade opinion. They were the only people who had access to that information. Ninety seven signed a sworn affidavit saying they did not leak the decision. The nine who were not asked to sign a sworn affidavit were the Supreme Court Justices. It seems to me that they would want to be the first to vindicate themselves, given the recent history of the highest court in the land. Of all the Justices, only one has a history of leaking information, and that is Justice Samuel Alito. Alito spilled the beans in the Hobby Lobby case, so he is my choice as the culprit, but all nine should be asked to sign a sworn statement.