 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court vs Democracy, Rule of Law & the People

  • Comments

Although Congress overwhelmingly renewed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court in Shelby vs Holder in 2013 dismantled key parts of it and stated the provisions were no longer needed. The Court substituted its judgment for that of Congress and legislated from the bench instead of deciding the law's legality.

Now it is even worse, since Senator Mitch McConnell packed the Court with his radical chessmen, who piously swore that Roe vs Wade was settled law, until they had enough partisan hacks to end abortion rights.

The Court will decide Moore vs Harper which considers whether state legislatures are supreme in deciding election issues. Four justices seem to favor the so-called "independent state legislature theory", which would allow legislatures such power that democracy as we know it could be ended.

Vote Republicans out so we can start to repair this Court, created by McConnell's undemocratic and unjust schemes, before it destroys democracy and the actual rule of law.

People are also reading…

Ronald Pelech

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News