Letter: Supreme Court vs Democracy, Rule of Law & the People

Although Congress overwhelmingly renewed the 1965 Voting Rights Act, the Supreme Court in Shelby vs Holder in 2013 dismantled key parts of it and stated the provisions were no longer needed. The Court substituted its judgment for that of Congress and legislated from the bench instead of deciding the law's legality.

Now it is even worse, since Senator Mitch McConnell packed the Court with his radical chessmen, who piously swore that Roe vs Wade was settled law, until they had enough partisan hacks to end abortion rights.

The Court will decide Moore vs Harper which considers whether state legislatures are supreme in deciding election issues. Four justices seem to favor the so-called "independent state legislature theory", which would allow legislatures such power that democracy as we know it could be ended.

Vote Republicans out so we can start to repair this Court, created by McConnell's undemocratic and unjust schemes, before it destroys democracy and the actual rule of law.

Ronald Pelech

Midtown