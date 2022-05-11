Letter: Supreme Court vs. Women

Equal Justice Under Law is engraved over the entrance to the Supreme Court building. That it is a lie.

It looks like five Catholic Justices are poised to remove a 49-year old right from women. This is religious bigotry disguised as constitutional persiflage.

Women comprise 51% of the population; their right to bodily autonomy may be stolen if Roe is indeed overturned completely. Then legislators (who are still mostly white men) will dictate what degree of reproductive freedom women may have.

I remember the fearful anxiety surrounding unwanted pregnancies and how to get an abortion. It was a psychological and financial dilemma with a guarantee of nothing except perhaps prosecution.

Safe and antiseptic procedures now performed by medical professionals will not prevail. Back-alley butchery and coat hangers will be the norm for many. It is time for the 60-80% of Americans who support some degree of choice to vote for candidates who support the freedom and liberty of women to control their own bodies.

Katharine Donahue

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

