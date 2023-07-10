I agree with the Supreme Court's decisions, and think there should be respect for the institution. I have not liked most of the judges taking gifts outside of their compensation. They should be concerned about their judicial conduct and not require a code of ethics. After all, they are judges.

Providing a decision to uphold college loan pay back is a good one. All of the those who did pay their loans, and those who did not take out the loans should not have to pay for those who did. A loan is a loan and not a gift.

And forcing business owners with religious convictions to provide services for people that violate their belief's is wrong. We live in a free country with freedoms that should be protected. I believe the majority of our country supports the court’s decisions, and they should support them as a supreme court. President Biden is wrong to make the court a political whipping boy. He should respect their decisions.

Dave Locey

Foothills