Letter: Supreme Court
Now that we have another "Origonalist" judge on the court far be it from me to profess to understand exactly what that means so I refer you to one who knows! " We might as well require a man to wear still the coat that fitted him when a boy. Some men look at constitutions with sanctimonious reverence , and deem them ,like the ark of the covenant, too sacred to be touched.They ascribe to the men of the preceding age a wisdom more than human and suppose what they did to be beyond amendment. I knew that age well: I belonged to it, and labored with it. It deserved well of its country. It was very like the present, but without the experience of the present. I know also that laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind. " Thomas Jefferson 1816

Robert Cozad

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

