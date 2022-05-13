 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court

  • Comments

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be fired. If the leak from the Supreme Court is true, then Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett flat out lied on their application for the job. Not only should they be fired from their present job, they should be removed completely from the legal community for their gross lack of integrity. Our legal system has always been about the rule of money, power, and who you know, but at least people tried to give the perception we had the rule of law, and there was some dignity and integrity to it.. This is a blatant lack of integry. It shows our legal system, like the Republicans who confirmed them, has become a pathetic joke

Dave Rollins

Patagonia

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Letter: Red-light Cameras

I saw in Sunday's paper that Tim Steller Changed his line of thinking. When Tucson voted to remove the cameras, he was all for it. Now, it see…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News