Letter: Supreme Court

What would happen to any of us who applied for, and got, a federal job, only to have it discovered later we lied on our application? We'd be fired. If the leak from the Supreme Court is true, then Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, and Barrett flat out lied on their application for the job. Not only should they be fired from their present job, they should be removed completely from the legal community for their gross lack of integrity. Our legal system has always been about the rule of money, power, and who you know, but at least people tried to give the perception we had the rule of law, and there was some dignity and integrity to it.. This is a blatant lack of integry. It shows our legal system, like the Republicans who confirmed them, has become a pathetic joke