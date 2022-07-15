Letter: SUPREME COURT

Our country is founded on the principle of three pillars of government, the Administrative, the Legislative, and the Judicial branches. The Congress writes the laws, the President administers the laws, and the Supreme Court decides if the laws written by Congress are faithful to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This system, the best in the world, has served us well for 250 years. How dare President Biden denigrate the Supreme Court for their recent decision. Whether you agree or disagree with that decision, their job is to faithfully do their job to the best of their ability. Because he did not agree with the decision of this branch, he basically called for radical changes the Supreme Court and allowed unlawful pressure on the Justices. He should be censured or even impeached for attempting to overthrow our government. As the leader of our country, if the President cannot absolutely support our form of government, he should go!