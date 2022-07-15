 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: SUPREME COURT

  • Comments

Our country is founded on the principle of three pillars of government, the Administrative, the Legislative, and the Judicial branches. The Congress writes the laws, the President administers the laws, and the Supreme Court decides if the laws written by Congress are faithful to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. This system, the best in the world, has served us well for 250 years. How dare President Biden denigrate the Supreme Court for their recent decision. Whether you agree or disagree with that decision, their job is to faithfully do their job to the best of their ability. Because he did not agree with the decision of this branch, he basically called for radical changes the Supreme Court and allowed unlawful pressure on the Justices. He should be censured or even impeached for attempting to overthrow our government. As the leader of our country, if the President cannot absolutely support our form of government, he should go!

People are also reading…

Loyal M Johnson Jr

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Candidate Beau Lane

I would like to comment on Mr. Lane's campaign ad. I understand you are a Republican. Fine. I understand you have a good business background. …

Letter: democrats & socialism

The democrats have been very honest and open about wanting to replace democracy with socialism. BUT now that we are getting closer to the midt…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News