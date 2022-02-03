Letter: Supreme Court

I can't believe I read these words in the Daily Star, " Would it be asking too much for Senate Democrats to let President Trump exercise the same prerogative granted for decades to his predecessors to appoint his choice to the high court? It would mean, just once, Shumer &Co. stifle the penchant to seize every opportunity to deepen divisions and exploit every issue for maximum political gain. At some point, even Shumer must recognize the damage these divisive tactics are inflicting on the nation." Oh, that's right, I didn't, and never will when there is a Republican president! The Democrats unleashed unconscionable attacks on all three of Trump's nominees and are now supposed to play nice? Fortunately for the Democrats, even though the only apparent qualification needed to be nominated by Biden is that someone be black and female, they will be able to call Republicans racists if they dare criticize the, undoubtedly, far left activist judge he picks.
Kevin Kaatz
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.