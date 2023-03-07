For those of you who can't understand why anyone would vote for Trump, look no further than the articles this week after the Supreme Court heard arguments this week regarding student loan forgiveness. Two liberal, social activist judges made comments that demonstrated they don't even remotely care what the Constitution says. Sotomayor said the decision should be left to the education "experts", because people will suffer if the program is struck down and they default. Here's a novel idea. How about not defaulting and paying back what one committed to when one took out those loans! Brown Jackson lamented about the hardship for her, and her father, to pay what they owed. I almost worked up a tear on that one. Neither of these two made comments that demonstrated they understood that these lawsuits were about what the Constitution says about the separation of powers. Trump was an egotistical, narcissistic, bloviating bully, but at least he appointed judges that that seem to understand that the Constitution matters.