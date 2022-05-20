 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Supreme Court

Let me get this straight. A woman, at conception, becomes a mere carrier of her unborn fetus. From the embryo on, the government serves as a watchdog protecting the unborn child from being aborted. Women cannot be trusted in this matter, irrespective of the viability of the fetus, the danger to the mother, or even in the circumstances of rape or incest. Even physicians have no say.

At birth, the state loses interest in the protection racket. The welfare of the child is shifted to the mother.

The Supreme Court, twisting the notion that a woman can make decisions about her own body, brings us back to the unsafe time when a man can hide in the shadows, while the female he impregnated undergoes an illegal abortion and takes her chances. Clearly, this is another example of the moral affront against women. It smacks of spite, masking as nobility.

Ron Lancaster

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

