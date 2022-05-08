Letter: Supreme Court

Whoa! Is our Supreme Court throwing us down the rabbit hole back to the 1950s when females had fewer rights? Does our country believe that outlawing abortions is going to end abortions? Most certainly not. Women with means will continue to get them somewhere; poorer women will resort to doing it themselves by whatever means. A CNN moderator said abortions do not go down when they are illegal. I believe more women will die from illegal and/or botched abortions. In New York City in in the 1960s nearly half of all maternal mortality could be traced to botched illegal abortions. This possible overthrow of a precedent (1973-Roe vs. Wade) is an affront to all females.