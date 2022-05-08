 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Supreme Court

  • Comments

Whoa! Is our Supreme Court throwing us down the rabbit hole back to the 1950s when females had fewer rights? Does our country believe that outlawing abortions is going to end abortions? Most certainly not. Women with means will continue to get them somewhere; poorer women will resort to doing it themselves by whatever means. A CNN moderator said abortions do not go down when they are illegal. I believe more women will die from illegal and/or botched abortions. In New York City in in the 1960s nearly half of all maternal mortality could be traced to botched illegal abortions. This possible overthrow of a precedent (1973-Roe vs. Wade) is an affront to all females.

Toni Kane

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Sex for K-3?????

It mystifies me that K-3 educators and schools feel they that have the authority , the time, and feel the need to educate these young children…

Letter: energy

the endless articles for eliminating fossil fuels for "clean" energy are baseless. We do not have an alternate commercially feasible source of…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News